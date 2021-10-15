Bulldogs ‘rain a lot of havoc’ in Blue Wave shutout

MEADVILLE — Franklin County went on the road to Port Gibson and came away victorious as they won 26-0 Friday night.

Head coach B.J. Smithhart said his team played well in the first half and played a good second half. The third quarter in particular was the most crucial as the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns.

“We had two long touchdown scores in the third quarter and it broke it open,” Smithhart said. “Ques Ramsford threw the ball to J’Marlin Green and he ran two in.”

Reshawn Baker scored on a touchdown pass from Ramsford in the first quarter.

On defense, the Bulldogs were able to shutout the Blue Wave as they cruised to victory. Smithhart said they gave the offense challenges moving the ball with different looks and schemes.

“We rained a lot of havoc; the kids did a good job of getting in the backfield,” Smithhart said. “We blitzed well and slanted well. We gave a few good looks and made some good tackles.”

Franklin County has won two games in a row and are playing better football than they were at the beginning of the season, he said.

“I think we get better every week,” Smithhart said. “These kids are starting to come together. Everybody is starting to pull their weight a little bit better.”