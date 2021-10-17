Traffic dispute ends in gunshot being fired near Main, Broadway streets

NATCHEZ — A traffic accident ended with a gunshot being fired Saturday night near Main and Broadway streets in Natchez.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said Sunday afternoon that someone had shot a gun into the air after getting angry at their vehicle being struck by another driver. The area was full of people as the Natchez Balloon Festival was taking place this weekend.

“Thankfully, no one got hurt,” Gibson said. “Apart from that and one public drunk, this weekend has gone by without a single incident.”

Gibson said it appeared that the drivers involved in the accident settled the dispute between themselves and left the scene before police arrived. Firing a weapon inside of city limits is against the law and is a misdemeanor if done without meaning to cause anyone harm, he said.

The Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident.