We have lift off! Balloons finally take to the skies during Natchez Balloon Festival

Hot-air balloons finally found flight with favorable winds and bright blue skies Sunday morning. With most balloons taking off from behind the Natchez Mall, Sunday morning’s event took balloons across the Mississippi River into Concordia Parish.

Because of where the winds would be taking balloons and the distance that would have to be traveled to find a safe place to land, some pilots decided to offer tether rides at the Natchez Mall parking lot or travel into the parish to fly independently.

Above are some pictures from Sunday morning’s flight from the Natchez Mall.

Remaining pilots will meet for a flight briefing Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. to decide where to fly next. To know when and were balloons are flying, sign up for text messaging alerts.

https://platform.trumpia.com/onlineSignup/natchezdemocrat/balloonalerts