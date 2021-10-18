Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies

Published 9:53 am Monday, October 18, 2021

By Jan Griffey

Colin Powell, 84, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and its first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has died.

His family said this morning Powell died from complications of COVID-19. Family said he was fully vaccinated. He had been treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Powell had multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells. It is unclear what part that disease played in his death. The family did not say if he had received a COVID booster shot.

Powell served as secretary of state until President George W. Bush.

 

 

More News

Marie Cecilia Zuccaro Perkins

Julian Lushute Jr.

LSU, football coach Ed Orgeron to part ways at end of season

Natchez makes USA Today’s “10 Best Historic Small Towns” list

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Now that LSU and Coach Orgeron have agreed to part ways, who do you think LSU will hire as its next head football coach?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...