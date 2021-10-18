Tornado siren testing Wednesday

NATCHEZ — Tornado sirens are scheduled to go off in Adams County beginning at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, as part of Adams County Emergency Management’s participation in Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Neifa Hardy, liaison officer for Adams County EMA, said when residents hear the sirens on Wednesday to not worry. It’s only a drill.

This week, first responders throughout Mississippi and Louisiana will be reviewing protocols, testing alarms and sharing information for a variety of situations, including severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash flood, winter storms and more.

Tim Vanier, director of the Office of Homeland Security for Concordia Parish, in addition to Hardy, said they would be putting information up on their website and social media pages about Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week relative to each of these emergency scenarios.

Hardy said she would send out a Code Red message Tuesday regarding the siren testing Wednesday.

To stay up to date on alerts pertaining to weather, drills and other emergency and community announcements, residents of Adams County can sign up for Code Red messages at adamscountyms.net.

Scroll down to the Code Red button towards the bottom of the page and click to access the signup form.