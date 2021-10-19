UPDATE: Woman faces 11 counts of child cruelty in Vidalia daycare investigation

VIDALIA — A woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile in connect to an investigation at a Vidalia child care center, state police confirmed.

Juilianne N. Perales, 26, was arrested, according to Casey Wallace, public information officer for Louisiana State Police Region E.

The arrest is in conjunction with an ongoing investigation at Noah’s Ark Christian Childcare in Vidalia, which has been shut down.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said officers were called regarding a situation at the daycare last week. An investigation is still open involving VPD, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police, Merrill said.

Jail records also show that on Friday, Taylor Ragonesi, 19, of Ferriday, was arrested by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile. CPSO did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment for this story.

Wallace said LSP is now investigating the daycare and more arrests and charges are possible.

Annabelle Wilson, a mother who has said her child was injured under the facility’s supervision, declined to comment at the recommendation of her attorney, Chris Norris. “I really wish we could say more,” she said. “My heart is broken.”

The childcare center, located at 603 Gregory St., is a state-licensed facility that provided care to a maximum of 46 children between infancy and four years of age.

Affiliates of the daycare could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.