Court Case Conclusions: Oct. 20, 2021

Published 5:29 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 8-14:

Patrick Marvel charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn Perkins charged with failure to stop motor vehicle when officer approaches. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willie E. Knight charged with living within 300 feet of a school Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willie E. Knight charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn Perkins charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn T. Perkins charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn T. Perkins charged with burglary – breaking of a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 8-14:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

Jasmine Denise Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Cortney Radale Smith, 23, pleaded guilty to assault: simple assault on a police officer. Credit for 60 days time served. No fine assessed.

 

More News

NASD members to consider joining city, county to hire workforce development director

Connie Green McDonough

Jacqueline Denise Fletcher

Juanita Robinson

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Now that LSU and Coach Orgeron have agreed to part ways, who do you think LSU will hire as its next head football coach?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...