Courthouse Records: Oct. 20, 2021

Adams County

Oct. 8-14

Civil suits:

Estate of Bernadette Sherman.

Estate of Elaine Mullins Halford.

Divorces:

Corbin Cole Gill and Amanda Harris Gill. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Daniel Peter Miller, 72, Natchez to Janice Ann Ashley (Ballard), 63, Bogue Chitto.

Daniel James Cobb, 38, Gloster to Elexis Sekura Thoams, 27, Gloster.

Jacoby Lorenzo Gilmore, 22, Greenwood to Hannah Marie Jackson, 22, Natchez.

Brock Alton Conrad, 46, Natchez to Zelmon Ree Dunmore (Smith), 64, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 7-13

James B. Mims to MS River Properties of Mississippi, LLC, lots 28 and 29 Highland Boulevard Apartments.

Lisa Joseph Jester (now Willis) to Kaelin A. Daye, lot 56 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Delilah Corley Longmire to Christopher Allen Gann and Savannah Leigh Gann, lot 43 of the Third Development of “The Anchorage” Subdivision.

Allen Thompson and Lynda Thompson to James M. Bright, lot 35 of The Anchorage, Third Development.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Agatha Weeks, lot 23 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Mary Hawkins Butler to G.E.T. Properties LLC, land beginning on the southerly line of Main Street.

Jason S. Lynch and Monica F. Lynch to Jody Glynn Smith, lot 2 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Justin Adcock to Matthew A. Moore and Evelyn C. Moore, lots 15 and 16 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Mortgages:

Oct. 7-13

MS River Properties of Mississippi, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lots 28 and 29 Highland Boulevard Apartments.

Kaelin A. Daye to Fidelity Bank, lot 56 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

James Bright A/K/A James M. Bright to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 35 of The Anchorage, Third Development.

Harold M. Hicks and Brenda D. Hicks to United Mississippi Bank, Bude Branch, lot 2 of the Subdivision of a Portion of “Home Place”, being a Portion of Forest Plantation.

G.E.T. Properties LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Woodville Branch, land beginning on the southerly line of Main Street.

Jody Glynn Smith to Planet Home Lending, LLC, lot 2 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Oct. 14

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jessica Jackson.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Ernest Chatman.

Natchez Housing v. Joyaeakul Edwards.

Natchez Housing v. Natasha Fletcher.

Natchez Housing v. Georgia Chatman.

Natchez Housing v. Brianna Chester.

Natchez Housing v. Hope Denham.

Maravi Frazier v. Sharron Thomas.

Tony Minor v. Evan Green.

Fast Money, LLC v. Rodell Marc Brown.

Fast Money, LLC v. Victor Jones.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 8-14

Civil suits:

Succession of Jimmy Lawrence Pruitt.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Anthony J. Lanclos Jr.

Ally Financial Inc v. Amber Myers.

Gable Dauterive v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Gable Dauterive v. Nicholas Bonura.

Succession of Betty M. Burns.

Brian Rathe v. Esperanze Plantation, LLC.

Albert Garfield Braswell Jr. v. Shirley Johnson Hilliard (Unopened Succession).

Carol Cosper Braswell v. Shirley Johnson Hilliard (Unopened Succession).

Curator Fee v. Shirley Johnson Hilliard (Unopened Succession).

Albert Garfield Braswell Jr. v. Curator – Unopened Succession of Shirley Johnson Hilliard.

Succession Mildred Alexander Aarons.

Abreille Snyder v. James Hammons Jr.

Abreille Snyder v. Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company.

Abreille Snyder v. Henderson Trucking Service LLC.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jovonda Lewis.

GULFCO of Louisiana LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jacqueline D. Whitley A/K/A Jacqueline Denise Whitley.

GULFCO of Louisiana LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Ernest W. Smith.

GULFCO of Louisiana LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Demetrius Cardell Milligan A/K/A Demetrius Milligan.

GULFCO of Louisiana LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Tante Collins.

Divorces:

Traci Bolyer Sandy v. Jeremiah Scott Sandy.

Marriage license applications:

Christopher Dale Collinson, 35, Jonesville, La. to Sharon Michelle Russell, 35, Jonesville, La.

Morris Miller Willson Jr., 56, Jonesville, La. to Misty Danielle Ardoin, 47, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Charles William Ulmer to Cool Frog Holdings, LLC, lot 36 Cross Addition.

Left Holdings, LLC to Archer Investments, LLC, lots 1, 2 and 12, Block No. 85 Schuchs Addition.

Danny Landers, Jill Goldman and Cindy Craft to Carol Gatlin, lot 6, Block No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Richard L. Griffing and Rachel W. Griffing to Progressive Bank, Winnsboro, La. Branch, lot 24 Cocordie Bend Subdivision.

Sidney A. Murray IV to Delta Bank, lot 4 First Lattimore Acres.