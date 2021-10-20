Crime reports: Oct. 20, 2021
Published 5:27 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Thursday
Timothy Rathael Belton, 46, 123 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at #2,500.
Reports — Monday
Hit and run on Oakland Drive.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Pogo Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Commerce Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Threats on Marin Avenue.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Franklin Street.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Saturday
Trespassing on Lafayette Street.
Simple assault on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on North Union Street.
False alarm on Old Washington Road.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Shots fired on Main Street.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Michael Nathaniel Stroud, 40, 24 A Nations Road, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence.
Arrests — Saturday
Terry Lynn Huff, 53, 1333 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charges of no license, no tag, and no insurance. Held on $1,500 bond.
Chandler Lee Martin, 20, 24-B Pheasant Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.
Allison Smith, 21, 214 Pheasant Road, Roxie, on charges of no insurance and motor vehicle: expired tag. Released on $1,000 bond.
Reports — Monday
Simple assault on Beau Pré Road.
Accident on Kingston Road.
Reports — Sunday
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Theft on Redbud Lane.
Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Intelligence report on Hawkins Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.
False alarm on Lotus Drive.
Harassment on Nations Road.
Domestic disturbance on Cranfield Road.
Reports — Saturday
Eighteen traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Desoto Street.
Harassment on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop at Walmart
Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Body Shop.
Two traffic stops at Traffic Supply Co.
Threats on Magnolia Avenue.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Theft on Cleothia Henyard Heights.
Harassment on Fox Glen Circle.
Traffic stop on Broadmoor Avenue.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Jacob Luttrull, 19, 126 Higgins Drive, Vidalia on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, introduction of contraband, two counts of possessing schedule I, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of firearm while possessing a controlled substance.
Jamarrius, R. Sommersville, 502, Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, intro of contraband, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
Kendrick D. Green, 28, 309 8th Street, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear, four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two conuts of possesing schedule I, introduction of contraband, possesiong schedule I with inent to distribute, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of a firearm while in possesion of controlled substances.
Arrests — Saturday
Derrick Keith Moore, 47, 16807 N Azure Mist Court, Cypress, Texas, on charges of driving while intoxicated first offense, no tag light, expired tag, open container.
Arrests — Friday
Janterriaa Brown, 20, 608 5th Street, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Taylor Ragonesi, 19, 231 Shady Acres, Ferriday, on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile.
Nichols Lamar Bankston, 43, 345 Shady Acres, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on US84
Theft on Townsend Lane
Loose horses on US84
Medical call on Eleanor Street
Criminal Trespass on Ferry Road
Medical call at Calvary Baptist
Cruelty to Juvenile on Gregory Street
Unwanted person on Boggy Bayou Road
Auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Auto Accident on North Pearl
Medical call on Campbell Drive
Medical call on Concordia Drive
Residence burglary on Deacon Wailes Road
Introduction of Contraband on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road
Auto Accident on Louisiana 566
Disturbance on Louisiana 131
Medical call on Louisiana 131
Miscellaneous call on US84
Miscellaneous call at Vidalia Meadows
Reports — Saturday
Miscellaneous call on Main Street
Disturbance on Woodmount Drive
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Cottondale Court
Miscellaneous call on US84
Auto accident on US84
Juvenile problem on Louisiana 569
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive
Harassing call on Carter Street
Fight on US84
Disturbance on Mack Moore Road
Miscellaneous call on Ronald Drive
Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road
Medical call on Airport Road
Auto Accident on US84
Miscellaneous call on Broadway
Reports — Friday
Miscellaneous call on Robbins Road
Domestic violence on Stamply Street
Medical call on US 84
Auto accident on Canal Street
Miscellaneous call on Elizabeth Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on US84
Auto accident on Loop Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Grove Drive
Miscellaneous call on Minorca Road
Fire on Carter Street
Medical call on Cross Street
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Merle Drive
Medical call on Loop Road