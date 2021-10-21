Festival of Music postpones Unity Concert

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, in collaboration with Diana Glaze, chair of the Natchez Festival of Music, announced today that the planned Nov. 13 event, entitled, “Unity Concert: Four Faces of American Music,” has been postponed.

“We literally have so many events in Natchez, it has been a challenging time to hold multiple events this fall that compete with each other. We will postpone our Unity Concert and select another opportunity in the future and look forward to sharing the details when we have them,” Gibson said.

“After much thought, deliberation and conversation with Mayor Gibson and Jay Dean, the artistic director for the Natchez Festival of Music, it has been decided to postpone the November concert,” Glaze said. “In spite of our efforts, ticket sales were not as robust as we expected. As the Mayor said, we have too many scheduled wonderful events this fall in Natchez. Our plan is to postpone the Unity Concert and hold it at a later date.”