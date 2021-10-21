Mary Constance Green McDonough

Feb. 7, 1941 – Oct. 19, 2021

Mary Constance Green “Connie” McDonough, born February 7, 1941, in Ferriday, Louisiana, died October 19, 2021 in Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Anthony McDonough Sr., parents Mr. and Mrs. Ben Green Sr. (Lorraine Lowe “Jack” Green) of Ferriday; brothers Ben Lamar Green, Jr., Joseph Harding Green, James Roy Green, Jack Frazier Green and Charles Murray Green; sisters Marion Lowe Green Love, Martha Louise Green Green, and Patsy Ruth Green.

She is survived by daughter Mary Kate Varner and husband Thad; son William Anthony McDonough Jr.; grandchildren Thad Whatley Varner, Jr., Edwin McDonough “Win” Varner, John Hallet “Jack” Varner, Anna Katherine McDonough and Camille Constance McDonough; sister, Margaret Green Oatley.

Connie was a graduate of Ferriday High School and University of Louisiana, Monroe with a master’s in Library Science. He was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, the Natchez Garden Club, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and The Ladies Tuesday Morning Bible Study Group.

Connie was a librarian in the Concordia Parish school system, from which she retired after 37 years.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Father Joseph Xavier Vethamanickam and Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

A family graveside service will follow at Natchez City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church at 10 a.m.

Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Mallette and Nurses & Staff 5 North of Baptist Hospital Jackson, Mississippi.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; she will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 503 Texas St., Vidalia, Louisiana 71373.