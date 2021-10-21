March 7, 1947 – Oct. 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — It is with a sad heart that family announces the passing of our beloved Roger Dale McGehee, 74, of Sibley.

He is survived by his twin sister, Virgie Nell McGehee Winborne of Natchez and younger brother, Clyde M. McGehee, Jr., of Clovis, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved and adored him.

His service to our country in the United States military and his devotion to family are traits we deeply admire, respect and appreciated. Roger is greatly missed. The family asks that any gifts of remembrance be donated to the giver’s choice of charity.

