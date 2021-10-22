Crime reports: Oct. 22, 2021
Published 11:31 am Friday, October 22, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Wednesday
Road hazard on Ivy Lane/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Reports — Tuesday
False alarm on Auburn Avenue.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on Downing Road.
Accident on College Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Shots fired on North Union Street.
False alarm on Old Washington Road.
Trespassing on George F. West Boulevard.
Accident on Canal Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Threats on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.
Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on Pogo Street.
Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.
Harassment on Old Washington Road.
Malicious mischief on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Hit and run on Highland Boulevard.
Abandoned vehicle on Desoto Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Two accidents on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Breaking and entering on Williams Street.
Harassment on Itasca Drive.
Unwanted subject on Sunset Boulevard.
Open door on Nancy Court.
Breaking and entering on Inez Street.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Accident on Laurel Avenue.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Revonne Corey, 55, 19 Dunleith Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, failure to comply with requests, no seat belt, and driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license. Held on $2,500 bond.
Daquiria Venecha Hunt, 28, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of forgery. Released on $1,000 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Shannon Keith Ashley, 41, 48 Forrest Home Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.
Carie Elaine Cain, 45, 2 Elm Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Darris Melvin Glenn, 47, 84 Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Released on $500.00 bond.
Darris Melvin Glenn, 47, 9th Old U.S. Highway 84 House No. 1, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held without bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Dog problem on Solitary Valley Plantation Road.
Dog problem on Stinespring Road.
Domestic disturbance on Washington Street.
Harassment on Washington Street.
Suspicious activity on Newman Road.
Theft on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Dog problem on White Oak Drive.
Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.
Accident on State Park Road.
Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.
Disturbance on Myrtle Drive.
Reports — Monday
Warrant/affidavit on Benjamin Road.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/McDonald’s.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.
Traffic stop at Redd Pest Control.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevrzon.
Traffic stop at Police Department.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street/Machine Shop.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Dog problem on Cloverdale Road.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop at Popeyes.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Dog problem on Elm Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.
Intelligence report on Elm Drive.
Trespassing on Cranfield Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Calley Jo Bordelon, 26, 307 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of resisting an officer on two counts, driving under suspension, disturbing the peace, public drunkenness and driving with an open container.
Arrests — Tuesday
Kerstin F. Calhoun, 23, 266 Louisiana 3203, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband, obstruction of justice by evidence tampering.
Salea Thompson, 24, 165 Flaherty Road, Ferriday, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice by evidence tampering.
Rashad P. Rutland, 23, 113 Elm Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, expired plates (30-90 days.)
Sterling Thompson, 25, 163 Flaherty Road, Monterey, on charges of Possession of Schedule II drugs.
Julieanne Perales, 26, 830 Salem Church Road, Fayette, on charges of cruelty to a juvenile on 11 counts.
Austin C. Lord, 25, 150 Lynn Haven, Vidalia, on charges of simple battery and domestic abuse.
Adrian G. Thomas, 25, 12 Canvasback Court, Natchez, on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Arrests — Monday
Kenneth Trowell, 29, 114 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.
Reports — Wednesday
Miscellaneous call on Wildsville Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on US84
Reports — Tuesday
Loose horses on US84
Disturbance on Ron Road
Loose horses on Fisherman Drive
Medical call on MLK Boulevard
Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Disturbance on Louisiana 900
Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive
Miscellaneous call on 7th Street
Disturbance on Pecan Acres Lane
Fight on US84
Medical call on Moose Lodge Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Eddies Lane
Reports — Monday
Auto accident on Ohio Avenue
Auto accident on Carter Street
Theft on Skipper Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Orange Street
Disturbance on Margaret Circle
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Medical call on US84
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Peach Street
Reckless driving on Louisiana 129
Auto Accident on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous call on Peach Street
Disturbance on 10th Street
Miscellaneous call on Park Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Criminal damage to property on Lincoln Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road