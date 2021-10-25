Louis Edward Licata Jr.

Published 4:46 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

Sept. 26, 1945 – Oct. 23, 2021

A memorial service for Louis Edward Licata Jr., 76, of Fayette who died Saturday October 23, 2021 in Jackson will be held at a later date.

Mr. Licata was born September 26, 1945 in Natchez, the son of Louis Edward Licata, Sr. and Eva Estelle Seale Licata.

He was a Veteran and served the United States Navy for 4 years.  He graduated from Cathedral high School in 1964 and attended Alcorn State University.  He retired from Alcorn State University.

Mr. Licata was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Charlie Lipscomb.

Survivors include his sisters, Patricia Garic (Bill), Elspie Franklin (Bill) and Eva White; nephew Alan Lipscomb (Becky); great niece and nephew, Allie and Seth; and special friend Geraldine Barker.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Stephen Carrington LeMay

UPDATE: Man pulled out of Mississippi River arrested on public drunkenness charge

BRIGHT FUTURE: Morgantown Middle student passionate about engineering

RAISING AWARENESS: Natchez police spread awareness of domestic violence, breast cancer with hood wraps on patrol cars

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Now that LSU and Coach Orgeron have agreed to part ways, who do you think LSU will hire as its next head football coach?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...