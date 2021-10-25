RAISING AWARENESS: Natchez police spread awareness of domestic violence, breast cancer with hood wraps on patrol cars

Published 11:50 am Monday, October 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

The Natchez Police Department is raising awareness for both breast cancer and domestic violence awareness months this October with custom hood wraps on its patrol cars.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said as the patrol cars were parked at various community events recently, some citizens who are victims of breast cancer and domestic violence have shown their appreciation by signing the hood of the vehicles.

Above are pictures of the cars with city officials.

