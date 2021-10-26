Crime reports: Oct. 27, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Malicious mischief on Lafayette Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Lafayette Street.

Traffic stop on McCabe Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Mount Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Hit and run on George F. West Boulevard.

Property damage on Lafayette Street.

Domestic disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Shots fired on North Rankin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare concern/check on West Steirs Lane.

Sexual assault/rape on Hampton Court.

Suspicious activity on Chinquapin Lane.

Disturbance on Primrose Lane.

Traffic stop at Convention Center.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.

Shots fired on Miller Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Gayosa Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Raymundo Alaniz Camacho, 45, 925 301 Boulevard, Bradenton, Fla., on charge of no driver’s license. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Marquis Ramon Bazile, 28, Natchez, on charges of speeding, seat belt violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and false documentation. Held on $2,500 bond.

Brandon Quentrae Goodin, 36, 26 Sage Circle, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence – simple assault. Held on $500.00 bond.

Curtis Edward Smith, 39, 38 Windy Hill Road, Roxie on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Lakira Mona’e Smith, 23, 607 East Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Martee Devin Tenner, 1466 Steven Wood Road, Fayette, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Cass Gordon Thurman, 33, 14 Persimmon Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary – breaking and entering, conspiracy, and burglary – all but dwelling. Held on $2,500 bond.

Patrick Anthony Washington, 24, 68A Lagrange Road, Natchez, on charge of reckless driving. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Derrin Ezel Hughes, 31, 105 Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $10,000 bond.

Melvin Richard Warner, 34, 603 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Fire on McRae Road.

Traffic stop at Donut Shop.

Welfare concern/check on Myrtle Drive.

Intelligence report on Perrault Street.

Intelligence report on Steamplant Road.

Animal cruelty on Foster Mound Road.

False alarm on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Disturbance on Windy Hill Road.

Traffic stop at Cornerstone Church.

Dog problem on Hammett Street.

Disturbance on Woodhill Drive.

Traffic stop on Wisteria Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Saturday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Disturbance on Ogden Road.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Intelligence report on Wildlife Way.

Scam on Southwood Drive.

Loud noise/music on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Miss. Highway 553.

Accident on Starnes Drive.

Property damage on Wycliffe Road.

Threats on State Street.

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Lawrence H. White, 48, 124 Holly Grove, Vidalia, on charges of entry and remaining after being forbidden.

Arrests — Friday

Travis Connor, 41, 2736 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charges of obscenity, domestic abuse and simple robbery.

Robert Straud, 27, 150 Lynn Haven Drive, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and battery, failure to register as a sex offender on four counts.

Derrin Hughes, 31, 117 Ralphs road, Vidalia, warrant for another agency.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Oak Street

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Canal Street

Fire on Levee Heights Road

Suspicious person on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on East Cottondale Court

Medical call on Texas Street

Hit and run on Saline Road

Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard

Theft on Forest Road

Loud music on Lincoln Avenue

Unwanted person on Forest Road

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Hit and Run on Earl Davis Road

Miscellaneous call on Doty Garden Road

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on 8th Street

Medical call on Eleanor Street

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Grape Street

Miscellaneous call on Riverview Parkway

Disturbance on Airport Road

Fire on Levee Heights Road

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Danny Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Apple Street

Medical call on Broadway Street

Unwanted person on Horton Road

Auto accident on Terry Circle

Disturbance on US84

Fire on Roundtree Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Margaret Circle

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Duty to Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Exploit of Infirmed on Enterkin Road

Domestic violence on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Gayosa

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Domestic violence on Lynn Haven Drive

Auto accident on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Morning Star Alley

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Montgomery Street

Medical call on East Cottondale Court

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Miscellaneous call on Bayou Drive

Disturbance on Ezernack Circle

Auto Accident on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Alabama Street