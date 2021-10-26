Shot fired hits Cathedral School; no one injured

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating an incident of a gunshot fired into a classroom at Cathedral School.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his office got a call at about 9:20 a.m. of a shot being fired at the school. Daughtry said the shot came from the Martin Luther King side of the street.

He said no one was hurt during the incident.

The school was put on lockdown and school officials cleared it quickly.

Daughtry said his officers are canvassing the area but have no suspects.

