Jan. 2,1954 – Oct. 10,2021

Funeral services for Elsie M. Glasper ,67, of Baton Rouge, LA, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Oct. 10, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Eugene Prater, officiating.

Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Walk through visitation will be on Friday from 6 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.