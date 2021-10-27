James Adell Davis Sr.

July 22, 1952 – Oct. 23, 2021

VIDALIA – Graveside services for James Adell Davis, 69, of Vidalia, who died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ridgecrest, LA, will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing at the visitation.

James was born July 22, 1952, the son of Charline Davis and Robert Webster. He was a retired mechanic.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bessie Davis; brothers, Charles McGraw, Charlie McGraw and William Foster; sisters, Annie Washington, Louella Davis, Evelyn McGraw and Mary Broadus.

James leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, James A. Davis, Jr. and Jerry Williams; seven daughters, Victoria Warren, Trineka Davis, Lisa Westmoreland, Toshula Mealey, Tanya Davis, Angelia Lewis Davis and Lisa Lewis; five brothers, Nathaniel McGraw, Earl Byrd, Ted McGraw, CT Ryan and Gregory Washington, Sr.; four sisters, Pauline Goffner, Kathy Givens, Mary Knight and Helen Crumb; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com