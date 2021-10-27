March 26, 1949 – Oct. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Lee Edward Screws, Sr., 72, of Natchez, who died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at True Love Baptist Church with Pastor Clifton Marvel officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask and we are practicing social distancing.

Lee was born March 26, 1949, the son of Elnora Screws and James Screws. He attended high school and was a retired transmission specialist. Mr. Screws was a member of Macedonia Baptist church. He enjoyed billiards, photography and videography.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Willie Mae Taylor.

Lee leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Jannie L. Screws; son, Lee E. Screws, Jr.; daughters, Tamala Davis (Jacob) and CaTasha Sheppard (Lorenzo); brothers, James N. Screws, Jr., Lawrence Screws and Charles Screws; sisters, Eloise Screws, Mary Dunbar (Grant) and Idell Woodfork (Lee), other relatives and friends.

