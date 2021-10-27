May 23, 1926 – Oct. 23, 2021

Former Natchez resident Melba Brown Foreman, 95, died on Oct. 23, 2021, at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS, surrounded by her family. Melba was living in Clinton, MS, with her son Keith Foreman and his wife Tammy, who was also her caregiver.

Melba was born May 23, 1926, in the rural Homochitto Community in Coles, MS, to Claude and Mazie Anders Brown. Her parents and her brother Garlon were born in the same community. The family lived there until 1929; then they lived in Port Arthur, TX, where they were recorded on the 1930 census. Claude worked for an oil company for one year; then the family returned to Homochitto and lived on the farm of Claude’s father, Thomas Ludwig Brown. Melba completed the first grade at Homochitto School; her family attended Mount Vernon Methodist Church.

When Melba was 7, her parents purchased a farm in Kingston, near Natchez, MS. Several relatives, including Mazie’s brother Mike Anders, lived nearby. Melba attended the Kingston School and the historic Kingston Methodist Church; she enjoyed her friends and relatives. In 1941, Melba went to Homochitto to live with relatives while her parents lived near military bases where Claude, a skilled carpenter, was helping build barracks. Melba attended the Crosby High School.

Brushy Creek, in the Homochitto Community, was popular for swimming. One summer Melba was visiting a cousin nearby; several girls were walking back home from swimming when a car stopped and a handsome soldier in uniform introduced himself. He grew up in another rural community, Oxford, nearby. He had graduated from Oxford H.S., so he did not know the Crosby girls. One asked where he was stationed, & he replied “Camp Shelby.” Melba mentioned that her parents lived near the Camp (her father worked there) and she would be returning home soon for the summer. Weeks later, that soldier appeared at her parents’ house to meet them. They liked him; so Cullie Foreman got permission to date Melba.

Melba and Cullie married; her father built their house near Crosby. They owned a logging business; Melba was the bookkeeper. When the one cosmetologist in Crosby was preparing to retire, she encouraged Melba to replace her. Melba commuted to Natchez, got a cosmetology license, and began her career in the tiny, one station shop. They had three children and life was good for many years in Crosby until the lumber business declined. This prompted a brief move to Lettsworth, Louisiana and then to Natchez.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cullie Ardell Foreman; her brother, Garlon O. Brown and her grandson Paul Lane Foreman.

Melba is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Foreman Campbell (John), her son, Cullie Monette Foreman (Nancy), and her son, Keith Alan Foreman (Tammy); her grandchildren, Kimberly Campbell Fales (Jody), Kelly Campbell Tyner (Keith), Leslie Foreman Volk (David), Kayla Foreman Kabbes, Tarrah Foreman Jackson (Jonathan), Olivia Foreman, and Mitchell Foreman; her great grandchildren, Sutton Tyner, Kelsey Panizzi, Kendall Fales, Brody Tyner, Gavin Fales, Peyton Panizzi, Carter Kabbes, Savanna Jackson, and Charlotte Jackson.

Melba was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and The Order of the First Families of Mississippi.

Melba was a cosmetologist at the Fashionnaire, in Natchez for 22 years. After retiring, she became a volunteer at Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital in Natchez. She enjoyed her Church, social events with Church members, good Southern food and traveling to new places. In recent years, she has mostly enjoyed her grandchildren and old movies, especially Westerns.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2 Fatherland Road, Natchez, MS 39120, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 106 Morgantown Road, Natchez, MS 39120.

Pallbearers will be David Foreman, James Foreman, Mitchell Foreman, Melton King, Jimmy Longmire, and Robert McNeil. Honorary pallbearers will be Burt Anders and Mike Foreman.