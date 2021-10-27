SPOOKY CELEBRATION: Family hosts Halloween party for parish students

VIDALIA — Eight students from Vidalia High School and Ferriday High School had a spooky sort of celebration on Tuesday.

Dr. Kevin and Jana Ingram hosted a Halloween party for them at their home on Alabama Street, where they were surrounded by ghoulish, witchy, skeletal figures while they feasted on pizza, sandwiches and petit fours.

Students laughed, pointed and shrieked as they toured the Halloween decorations in the neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Tamara Brown, a Vidalia High School senior, said her favorite yard embellishment was a skeleton couple dressed for prom night.

Jakayla Lee, freshman at Ferriday high school, said her favorite was undead cheerleaders that were nothing but bones in uniform walking across the Ingrams’ lawn.

Ferriday High School senior Ja’Nequia Green said she particularly liked the giant black cat inflated almost to the same size as the house.

“I liked everything,” said Zerionte Holmes, an 11th grade student at Ferriday High School.

He and Danell Harris took turns bravely walking up to an animated, red-eyed humanoid monster poised to leap up and scare them at any moment.