Sept. 4, 1984 – Oct. 21, 2021

Celebration of Life for Theresa Ann Johnson, 37, of Monterey, LA, will be held, at Sunnyside Bed and Breakfast, in Natchez, MS on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Theresa Johnson was born on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1984, in Ferriday, LA and passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Maxwell Breithaupt Sr.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Denny Johnson of Monterey, LA; son, William Lee Johnson of Monterey, LA; daughter, Katie Lynn Johnson of Monterey, LA; mother, Marie Greer James and her husband, Kevin of Monterey, LA; brother, John Maxwell Breithaupt Jr. of Natchez, MS and sister, Jennifer Archer of Natchez, MS.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.