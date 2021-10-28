UPDATE: Officers seize footage of multiple children being struck at Vidalia daycare

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional details Thursday about their investigation of complaints of child abuse at a Vidalia, La., daycare.

A news release from CPSO states they began investigating a complaint of a 14-month-old child being struck on the back while at Noah’s Ark Christian Childcare at 603 Gregory St. in Vidalia.

Investigators obtained security footage from the daycare which reportedly showed an employee “excessively strike the child numerous times,” as well as two other one-year-old children, the release states.

Based on this evidence, investigators received a search warrant and seized a DVR hard drive with more digital evidence stored on it.

While analyzing this hard drive investigators found numerous instances of children being struck excessively on different parts of the body including the face, mouth and head, as well as several employees striking the children with wooden paint sticks.

Louisiana State Police were notified due to a conflict at which time they assisted in the completion of the case.

LSP arrested Lysa C. Richardson, 36, the owner of the daycare on Thursday, said Casey Wallace, public information officer for Louisiana State Police Region E.

She has been charged with three counts cruelty to a juvenile and was being held at the Concordia Parish Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Three others who were employed at the daycare have also been arrested previously, including Bridget K. Delaughter, 34, arrested on four counts cruelty to a juvenile; Julianne Perales, 27, arrested on 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile; and Taylor Ragonesi, 19, on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

Delaughter is released on a $40,000 bond; Perales on a $110,000 bond; and Ragonesi on a $45,000 bond.

“The well-being of our children is one of the main priorities of my office and as your sheriff, I will continue to ensure their safety,” Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said.

He added he would like to thank the Louisiana State Police for their quick and thorough response relative to this investigation.