Vidalia daycare owner arrested during child cruelty investigation

VIDALIA — Louisiana State Police arrested the owner of Noah’s Ark Christian Childcare in Vidalia, La., on Thursday during an ongoing child cruelty investigation.

Lysa C. Richardson, 36, the owner, has been charged with three counts cruelty to a juvenile, said Casey Wallace, public information officer for Louisiana State Police Region E.

She was being held at the Concordia Parish Jail without bond as of Thursday.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators began investigating complaints of child abuse at the daycare located at 603 Gregory St. two weeks ago and Louisiana State Police became involved.

Three others who were employed at the daycare have also been arrested previously, including Bridget K. Delaughter, 33, arrested on four counts cruelty to a juvenile; Julianne Perales, 26, arrested on 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile; and Taylor Ragonesi, 19, on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

Delaughter is released on a $40,000 bond; Perales on a $110,000 bond; and Ragonesi on a $45,000 bond.

Law enforcement officers have not provided any details about the case, citing an ongoing investigation.