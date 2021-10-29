Bears rout Tigers for first win of the season

JONESVILLE, La. — Zavion Green and Jaden Jones combined for over 350 rushing yards and five total touchdowns as the Block High School Bears defeated the Montgomery High School Tigers 48-6 in an LHSAA District 3-1A game for their first win of the season.

Green had three rushing touchdowns and 178 rushing yards. Jones had 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kristian O’steen threw for one touchdown, ran for another touchdown, and had two interceptions on defense.

“It felt good (to get that first win),” Block head coach Benny Vault Jr. said. “We started off recovering an onside kick. Offense played well. Defense played well. All three phases played well. Offensive line blocked a lot better. We just executed better.”

Vault noted that his team did a much better job holding on to the football. Turnovers has been one thing that’s hurt the Bears throughout the season. Perhaps that’s because of the lack of experience on this year’s squad.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids playing. On both sides, I start seven freshmen and sophomores,” Vault said.

Yet Montgomery (1-8, 0-4) wasn’t able to do much offensively against the Bears on this night.

Block (1-8, 1-3) travels to Lena, La. to take on Northwood-Lena High School Friday at 7 p.m. in the district- and regular-season finale.