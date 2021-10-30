PHOTO GALLERY: Pups, people show their best costumes at Friday’s Howl-o-ween Mutt Strut

NATCHEZ — Even if trick-or-treat is just for kids, on Friday people with four-legged fur-babies got to celebrate Halloween too at the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club’s inaugural “Howl-o-ween Mutt Strut” fundraiser.

Participants showed off their pets’ best costumes for the chance to win “Best in Show Small Dog,” “Best in Show Large Dog” and — for those who dress up with their pet — most “Paw-some Duo.”

Proceeds from the event helped the Kiwanis Club fund scholarships they award to local students. Additionally, the event helped benefit the Natchez Adams County Humane Society, who also showcased some of their adoptable pets at the event.

Above are pictures from the event and the three winning entries.