Funeral service for Richard Lee Bass Sr., 83, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11AM with Bro. Ritchie Barrett. Interment will follow to Harrisonburg Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Richard was born on Wednesday, March 9, 1938 in Wallace Ridge, LA and passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Jonesville, LA. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Richard spent his life as a driller in the oilfield and keeping his yard mowed. More importantly, Richard loved spending time with his wife, taking her on long drives and sitting on the river. He loved his family and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eunice Cotten Bass and Atlee Bass; brother, Bubba Aswell; and three sisters, Linda Widner, Juanita Alwell, and Jackie May.

Richard leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Esther Elizabeth Bass; five sons, James Mulvihill, William Goodwin, Ricky Bass & his wife Amber, Lee Mulvihill, and Devin Bass; three daughters, Wanda Claxton, Mitzi Bolyer, and Kay Snelson & her husband Derand; three brothers, Robert Bass, Dennis Bass, Tony Bass, and 12 grandkids, Jessi, Atlee, Cody, Heather, Ricky Jr., Harley, Ruby Ann, Christopher, Weessie, Jamie, James, and Melissa. A number of great-grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

Those honoring Richard as pallbearers will be Cody Snelson, Lanny Bass, Harley Bass, Derand Snelson, Jonathan Thorpe, and Adam Purdion.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6PM until 8PM.

