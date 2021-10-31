Crime Reports: Oct. 31, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Keyera Simone Adams, 26, 356 Highland Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $500.00.

Jarrious Dewayne Coach, 33, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card and motor vehicle: improper/expired driver’s license. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, 422 Cherry Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Jade Reine Wilson, 32, 316 Mount Road, Jonesville, La., on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Dandre Ramone Thomas, 28, 3 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Main Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Ray Street.

Suspicious activity on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Bishop Street.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Smith Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Simple assault on Texas Street.

Breaking and entering on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Somerset Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Eastwood Road.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbing the peace on North Union Street.

Breaking and entering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Winchester Road.

False alarm on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Eastwood Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Elm Street.

Animal cruelty on Morgan Avenue.

Unwanted subject on North Union Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Charley Ray Rice, 45, 92 Rice Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II – cocaine, possession of Schedule I – marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Randy Talbert Higgs, 63, 500 North Commerce Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Milton Casey Strauder, 25, 107 North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Released on $5,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Fight in progress on Baker Drive.

Theft on Pinemount Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Gayosa Avenue.

Intelligence report on Canvas Back Court.

Road hazard on Steam Plant Road/Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Harassment on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Tal Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on Second Street.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Missing person on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tonye Daniel, 34, 206 Shirley Circle, Monterey, on charges of introduction of contraband.

Artie R. McCray, 22,Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Andreas M. Cauley, 46, 5111 Doty Road, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to pay, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Donterius Weatherspoon, 29, 263 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday,on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, felon in possession of firearm and possession of firearm with controlled substances.

Arrests — Wednesday

Russell Jordan, 42, 165 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on bench warrant for failure to appear for a trial.

Lysa Richardson, 36, 132 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of cruelty to juveniles.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Brooks Street

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Cottonwood Drive

Nuisance animals on Clinton Street

Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on Smith Lane

Disturbance on Orange Street

Unwanted person on Campbell Drive

Introduction in Contraband on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Deacon Wailes Road

Medical call US84

Fire on US84

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted person on Freeman Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Juvenile problem on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Stephens Road

Arrest on warrant at Carter Street

Auto accident on US84

Theft on Townsend Lane

Auto Accident on Louisiana 569

Theft on Rabb Road

Miscellaneous call on N Grove Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Georgia Avenue

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle

Medical call on Westlake Drive