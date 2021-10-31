The Democrat endorses Bailey for tax collector

Tuesday is the November general election. We urge you to take the time to vote. While the ballot is not a long one, it is an important one for Adams Countians. Voting is how we have our say in who represents us in government. Our elected representatives on a local level are the purest example of our democracy, and decisions made by local leaders effect us most.

Voters will select an Adams County Tax Collector, as well as a new state senator for District 38.

The three candidates for tax collector are each good men. Glenn Harrison is a small business owner and former teacher who is vying for elected office for the first time. Calvin Butler is a former county supervisor who has been a long-time employee at a local radio station. The third candidate, Terrence Bailey, is a Natchez native who has worked as deputy tax collector for the last two tax collectors.

The Adams County Board of Supervisors appointed Bailey tax collector in January of this year, when Tax Collector Rose Patterson unexpectedly died from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Bailey earned a degree in business administration and accounting from Alcorn State University. He was a bookkeeper in Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis’s office before going to work for Tax Collector Peter Burns, where he rose to deputy tax collector. He continued in that position when Patterson was elected.

Bailey has completed numerous trainings during his years in the tax collector’s office and is a certified collector of revenue by the state auditor’s office.

Bailey has instituted a number of positive changes in the office already, such as the installation of a self-service kiosk for renewal of vehicle tags and the payment of property taxes.

Electing Bailey as tax collector would provide a continuity of knowledge of the department, operations and improved customer service.

The Natchez Democrat endorses Terrence Bailey for Adams County Tax Collector. Most importantly, go to the polls on Tuesday and exercise your right as a U.S. citizen to cast a ballot and choose who represents you and works for you in county and state government.