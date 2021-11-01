Sept. 26, 1940 – Oct. 30, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Barbara Brandon Kaiser, 81, of 907 Washington St., Natchez, MS 39120, will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church with visitation at 9 a.m.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Barbara passed away on Oct. 30, 2021. She was born in Natchez, Mississippi, on Sept. 26, 1940, to Gerard Hamilton Brandon and Kate Doniphan Prichard Brandon.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Hayden Kaiser, Jr.; her parents and her sisters, Kate Doniphan Adams Green and Mary Ann Jones.

She is survived by her two children, Charles Hayden Kaiser III and his wife, Michelle of Natchez; and Cynthia Gerard “Tia” (Kaiser) Ferguson and her husband, Jim of Huntsville, Alabama; her five grandchildren, Katherine “Kate” Brandon Ferguson, Riggs Andrew Ferguson, Caroline Kay Kaiser, Charles “Chase” Hayden Kaiser, IV, and Matthew Brandon Kaiser; her sister, Daisy Patterson “Pat” Brandon Dale; her brother-in-law, Edward “Bubba” Maxwell Kaiser; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Barbara attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1962. She was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

Barbara owned with her partners, Katherine Killelea and Carla Johnson, a gift and china shop Brown-Barnett Dixons in Natchez. Late in life she became a passionate artist who worked in several mediums, including painting and pottery. Barbara travelled the world to Mexico, Bali, Nepal and Peru, pursuing her artistic inspirations. Locally, she was active in ArtsNatchez. She also worked as a professional photographer for The Natchez Democrat.

An active member of St Mary Basilica, she served on the Parish Council and the committee for the Prayer Garden.

She was a loving sister, mom, aunt, artist, and friend. She enjoyed being referred to as “BB” by all her grandkids. BB was always happy to enjoy a new adventure and moment of life with her family and friends. An accomplished bridge player, she enjoyed weekly games with her friends.

The family is especially grateful to Dr. Ed Daly for his excellent medical care and support to the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mary Basilica, Cathedral School, ArtsNatchez Gallery or the charity of one’s choice.

