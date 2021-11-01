Nov. 19, 1930 – Oct. 30, 2021

Harold E. House Sr., 90, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Adams County Nursing Center. A one-hour visitation will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home followed by a graveside service, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Harold was born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Oakland, Mississippi to Ervin Monroe and Arrah Belle House.

Harold and Margaret Black were married on Jan. 29,1951. He was a member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church where he was an active member of the choir. Harold loved music, and through the years, he enjoyed playing trombone in the marching band at the University of Mississippi and numerous local bands. Harold was also an avid Ole Miss fan and enjoyed watching the Rebels. He loved traveling, and he and Margaret traveled the world together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Arrah Belle House; his son, Harold Ervin House, Jr. and his sister, Barbara Leggett.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Ann Black House; daughter, Beth Ring (Joseph) of Natchez; son, Frank House (Alisa) of Destrehan, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Sidney House of Natchez; two sisters, Mona Long (Albert) of San Antonio, Texas and Sally Smith (late Rev. Jack Smith) of Grenada, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Conner House (Kelly) of Natchez, Adrienne Frith (Michael) of Birmingham, Alabama, Clint Middleton (Kim) of McCall Creek, Mississippi and Ashley Rush (Troy) of Covington, Louisiana and six great grandchildren, Adrian and Samuel House of Natchez, Briana Walker and Riley Middleton of McCall Creek, Mississippi and Carter and Patton Rush of Covington, Louisiana. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Jefferson Street United Methodist Building Fund.

