Adams, Wilkinson counties favor Butler in State Senate District 38 special election

Published 10:14 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Jennifer Johnson casts her vote during the 2018 U.S. Senate Run Off elections Tuesday at the Lovely Lane Church in Natchez. ( File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ— In Tuesday’s special election for State Senate District 38, Adams and Wilkinson counties voted synonymously with others in the district, favoring the Senator elect Kelvin Butler over his opponent Gary Brumfield.

District 38 has all of Wilkinson County and parts of Adams, Amite, Pike and Walthall counties in the southwestern corner of the state. Tuesday’s special election fills a vacancy left by Democratic Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, who resigned June 30 and was sworn in the next day as mayor of Magnolia.

Butler topped Brumfield in the State Senate District 38 special election, drawing just over the required 50% to win the race.

Only a four of the 19 voting precincts in Adams County voted in the State Senate race, which includes some of District 1, District 4 and District 5.

In Adams County, Brumfield garnered 413 votes or 38.74 percent of the total votes and Butler garnered 650 votes or 60.98 percent of the total votes.

In Wilkinson County, Brumfield garnered 397 votes to Butler’s 468 votes.

Butler previously served in the Mississippi for 12 years before stepping out to run for Chancery Clerk in Pike County. He ran for the seat again in 2019 but was defeated by Witherspoon.

Another State Senate seat will be decided in a Nov. 23 runoff.

Rob Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong were the top two finishers in a nine-person race for Senate District 32. Hickman drew 1,844 votes, or 26%, while Duong won 1,611 votes, or 23%.

Senate District 32 includes all of Kemper County and parts of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties in eastern Mississippi. Those on the ballot Tuesday were W.J. Coleman, Stan Copeland, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Rod Hickman, Kim Houston, Keith K. Jackson and Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

The Senate District 32 seat became vacant when Democratic Sen. Sampson Jackson stepped down June 30.

Candidates in Mississippi special elections run without party labels.

More News

Court case conclusions: Nov. 3, 2021

Courthouse records: Nov. 3, 2021

Crime reports: Nov. 3, 2021

Delta Charter finishes regular season Thursday

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in Tuesday's general election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...