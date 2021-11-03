Carrie Cameron Phillips

Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Oct. 4, 1953 – Oct. 29, 2021
Funeral services for Carrie Cameron Phillips, 68, of Clayton, LA will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton, LA. Pastor Jarrod Bottley will officiate.
Mrs. Phillips, a retired LPN was born in Clayton and died at the Jena Nursing and Rehab Center in Jena, LA.
