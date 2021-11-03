Crime reports: Nov. 3, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Thomas Adams Sturdivant, 31, 258 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Caleb Ray Walton, 31, 8 Abbott Street, Natchez, on charge of weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Carlos Roricus Smith, 36, 12 Stardust Drive, Natchez, on charges of false information or identification to law enforcement officer and willful trespass. No bond set on either charge.

Walter Edward Allbright, 43, 1803 Wheeler Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Shots fired on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Park Place.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Maplewood Lane.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Two traffic stops on Union Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Juvenile problem on West Vidal Street Extension.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Miller Avenue.

Attempted breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Shots fired on Minor Street.

False alarm on Pecan Way.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Cash Saver Parking Lot.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Steven Eugene Egloff, 50, 118 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Hled on $500.00 bond.

Darreonte Tywon Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Amelia Louise Jones, 42, 4 Major Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Love Ross, 22, 18 Frederick Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jacklyn Shanice Mills, 28, 199 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charges of resisting arrest and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/Triumph Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Beau Pré Road.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Burglary on Hillcrest Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Three traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Brooklyn Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Malicious mischief on Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on Windy Hill Road.

Theft on East Sulinda Street.

Suspicious activity on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Civil matter on Frederick Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Amelia Ann Banks, 60, 8012 Mickey Gilley Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of DWI 1st offense.