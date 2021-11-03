Delta Charter finishes regular season Thursday

MONROE — Delta Charter (6-3) travels to Monroe to close out their regular season against St. Frederick (6-2). Following a rough 57-0 loss to Cedar Creek, the Storm look to bounce back against the Warriors.

Defensively, Delta Charter is yielding 25.2 points per game and offensively are scoring 27.1 points per game. The Storm’s three losses to Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian and Cedar Creek are to some of the best teams in 1A and are higher in the standings than Delta Charter.

St. Frederick is higher than Delta Charter and should be a challenging matchup for the Storm. The Warriors are 5-2 in district. Offensively they average 27.25 points per game and their defense is stingy allowing just 9.9 points per game.

A referee shortage has forced the game to be moved to Thursday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.