Services for Brigitte Dee Johnson, who passed away Oct. 23, 2021, will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, located at 1102 Indiana Street, South Houston, Texas 77587. She will be buried at Houston Memorial Gardens located at 2426 Cullen Blvd., Pearland, Texas 77581. Masks and social distancing required.