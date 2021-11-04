June 30, 1935 – Nov. 1, 2021

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Frances Dell Tapley, 86, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 1, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA, will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA; with Bro. Charles Bobo and Bro. Ron Ledford officiating; burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation service will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 10a.m. until service time at Calvary Baptist Church.

Frances was born on June 30, 1935, in Delhi, LA, to Joe Hazel and Sally Hazel.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Doyle Tapley; one foster son, Steve Troutman; five sisters; two brothers.

Frances leaves to cherish her memories three loving children, Danny Tapley of Natchez, MS, Deborah Stogner and husband,Stuart and Dennis Tapley of CA; three granddaughters, Rachel Tapley of FL, Monica Tapley of Vidalia, LA and Amber Sturgill of Hastings, MN; two grandsons, Eric Stogner and Jeremiah Stogner both of Natchez, MS; three great granddaughters; seven great grandsons; a host of other relatives and friends.

Pall Bearers are Vernon Smith, Billy McCullan, Miguel Gonzales, Colt Earnest, Rodney Mize and Steve Timmons.