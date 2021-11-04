W.V. Carter

Dec. 23, 1927 – Nov. 4, 2021

W.V. “Sonny” Carter, 93, of Woodville, MS, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. He was born on Dec. 23, 1927, to the late Vernon and Mona Carter. He was a member of Pioneer Baptist Church and Deacon for over 40 years.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Pioneer Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Bro. Warren Whitaker I, Warren Whitaker II, and Bro. Henry Geter officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

He leaves behind a daughter, Mona Whitaker and husband, Warrenof Woodville; three grandchildren, Mona Lynn Harrison and husband, Dr. David, Lacy Rice, and Warren Whitaker II and wife, C.J. and ten great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Edith Reece Carter; daughter, Loraine Crain; son in law, Rodgers Crain; granddaughter, Laverne Crain and sister, Mary C. Geter.