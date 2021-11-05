Centreville rolls past ASC to advance to MAIS Class 3A Semifinals

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy senior running backs Ben McGregor, Tucker Lobrano and Jaden Morris combined for 291 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 2 seed Tigers to a 36-14 win over the No. 7 seed Amite School Center Rebels Friday night in the MAIS Class 3A Quarterfinals.

McGregor had 23 carries for 138 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave Centreville a 24-6 lead after Lobrano’s two-point conversion run. Lobrano finished with 98 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. He scored on a five-yard run in the second quarter that put the Tigers on top 16-6 after Ace Sellers’ two-point conversion run.

Morris added 55 yards on six carries. He scored on an eight-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 30-6 lead.

Centreville racked up 21 first downs and 368 yard of total offense while its defense held the Rebels to 11 first downs and 225 yards of total offense.

Junior quarterback Peyton Jones scored on a one-yard run and Lobrano’s two-point conversion run gave Centreville an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Amite School Center (4-7) scored on a six-yard run by JJ Martin, but the try for two was no good and the Rebels still trailed 8-6 in the second quarter before the Tigers scored 28 straight points between the second and fourth quarters to put the game away.

Konner Poche capped off the scoring barrage with a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Centreville a 36-6 lead.

The Rebels scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass by Martin and added the two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Jones completed five of 12 passes for 80 with one interception. Martin went 6-for-13 passing for 134 yard with one touchdown and one interception.

Josey Wales led the Tigers’ defense with eight tackles, four of them for a loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery. Sellers also had a fumble recovery.

Centreville Academy (9-3) plays host to No. 3 seed Canton Academy in the Class 3A Semifinals. Canton Academy defeated No. 6 seed Sylva-Bay Academy 40-28 Friday night.