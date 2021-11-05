Crime reports: Nov. 5, 2021
Published 1:22 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on Cemetery Road
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two accidents on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Pogo Street.
Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on Westwood Road.
Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on St. Catherine Street.
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Irving Lane.
False alarm on Summerfield Place.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Reports — Monday
Road hazard on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Chinquapin Lane.
Missing person on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Bishop Street.
Traffic stop at Word of Faith.
Burglary on Ivory Lane.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.
Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.
Disturbance on Devereux Drive.
Simple assault on Devereux Drive.
Petit larceny on North Temple Road.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Shots fired on Marquette Avenue.
Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Darreonte Tywon Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.
Ronnie Scott Griffin, 26, 348-A State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Jason Lee Arnold, 43, 5 Rolling Hills Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court – failure to comply. Held without bond.
Steven Eugene Egloff, 50, 118 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.
Frank Kaiser Junkin, 50, 602 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on state highway and controlled substance. Released on $1,500 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Grove Acres Road.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Cranfield Road.
False alarm on Rushing Street.
Harassment on State Street.
Petit larceny on Grafton Circle.
Suspicious activity on North Union Street.
Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.
Shots fired on Duck Pond Road.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.
Harassment on Elm Drive.
Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Canvas Back Court.
Traffic stop on Old U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Skates Auto Glass.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Sprint Mart.
Trespassing on Grafton Circle.
Traffic stop on Firetower Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser’s Mobil Mart.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at S&T Tire.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Gamberi Feed & Farm Supply.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Sprint Mart.
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop at Cash Saver.
Two traffic stops at Core Civic.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/U.S. 84.
Traffic stop at Tractor Supply Company.
Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.
Theft on Cloverdale Road.
Traffic stop on Wing Street.
Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.
Disturbance on Petal Lane.
Traffic stop on Union Street.
Traffic stop at Village Square Apartments.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Domestic disturbance on State Park Road.
Traffic stop on State Park Road.
Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/ACWS.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Puckett Machinery Company.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/Triumph Lane.
Traffic stop at Natchez Ford.
Burglary on Chinquapin Lane.
Traffic stop at County Pie.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Trespassing on James Brown Avenue.
Intelligence report on James Brown Avenue.
Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.
Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Dollar General.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Powersports.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kelly Outdoors.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Newman Road.
Disturbance on State Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North/DMV.
Traffic stop at Puckett Machinery Company/U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser’s Mobil Mart.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Tractor Supply Company.
Traffic stop at Village Square Apartments.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevron.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Traffic stop at Stine.
Traffic stop at Natchez Powersports.
Loose livestock on Iris Lane.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Johnny A Fonseca, 62, 103 Orange Street, Lockport, on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while possessing controlled substances, possession of schedule I and two counts of possession of schedule II.
Daniel Omiyewo, 33, 922, Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute and a P&P violation.
Terriwilla White, 22, 700 West Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charge of identity theft.
Arrests — Monday
David B. Farmer, 35, East Cottondale Drive, Vidalia, on parole violation.
Reports — Tuesday
Theft on US84
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Disturbance on Shady Lane
Fire on great house street
Auto Accident on N Spruce Street
Loose horses on Young Blood Landing Road
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Reports — Monday
Auto accident on Rabb Road
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Auto accident on US84
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on MLK Boulevard
Medical call on Dandridge Street
Attempted break in on Louisiana 571
Miscellaneous call on John R. Junkin
Theft on Roundtree Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Theft on Carter Street
Medical call on Kindergarten Road
Miscellaneous call on Farrar Road
Disturbance on Texas Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Lee Avenue
Medical call on Tennessee Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Carter Street
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Reports — Sunday
Loose horses on Fisherman Drive
Disturbance on Stephens Road
Business burglary on US84
Unwanted person on Eleanor Street
Medical call on Firmin Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carolyn Circle
Missing person on Louisiana 569
Disturbance on Skipper Drive
Disturbance on airport road
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Leo Ivy Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568
Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road
Auto accident on Hayes Alley
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on Levee Addition
Medical call on Shady Acres circle
Reports — Saturday
Residential burglary on Louisiana 565
Fight on US84
Unauthorized use on Margaret Circle
Disturbance on National Guard Road
Medical call on Loop Road
Miscellaneous call on Concordia Park Drive
Miscellaneous call on Ferguson Road
Criminal trespass on Louisiana 129
Nuisance animals on Loop Road
Medical call on Vidalia Drive
Miscellaneous call on Freeman Road
Auto accident at Clayton Post Office
Medical call on Dandridge Street
Disturbance on Rayborne
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Medical call on Viking Street
Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Reports — Friday
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 565
Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle
Fire on Concordia Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 569
Disturbance on Smith Lane
Vandalism on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on US84
Miscellaneous call on MLK Boulevard
Loud music on Abraham Road
Disturbance on Airport Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on music lane
Disturbance on Country Estates
Medical call on Orange Street
Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane
Theft on Silver Street