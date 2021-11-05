Crime reports: Nov. 5, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Cemetery Road

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Pogo Street.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Westwood Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on St. Catherine Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Irving Lane.

False alarm on Summerfield Place.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Monday

Road hazard on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Chinquapin Lane.

Missing person on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop at Word of Faith.

Burglary on Ivory Lane.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Petit larceny on North Temple Road.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Marquette Avenue.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Darreonte Tywon Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Ronnie Scott Griffin, 26, 348-A State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jason Lee Arnold, 43, 5 Rolling Hills Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court – failure to comply. Held without bond.

Steven Eugene Egloff, 50, 118 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Frank Kaiser Junkin, 50, 602 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on state highway and controlled substance. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Grove Acres Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Cranfield Road.

False alarm on Rushing Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Petit larceny on Grafton Circle.

Suspicious activity on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.

Shots fired on Duck Pond Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.

Harassment on Elm Drive.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Skates Auto Glass.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Sprint Mart.

Trespassing on Grafton Circle.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser’s Mobil Mart.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at S&T Tire.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Gamberi Feed & Farm Supply.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop at Cash Saver.

Two traffic stops at Core Civic.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/U.S. 84.

Traffic stop at Tractor Supply Company.

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Theft on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Wing Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Disturbance on Petal Lane.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop at Village Square Apartments.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Domestic disturbance on State Park Road.

Traffic stop on State Park Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/ACWS.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Puckett Machinery Company.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop at Natchez Ford.

Burglary on Chinquapin Lane.

Traffic stop at County Pie.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Trespassing on James Brown Avenue.

Intelligence report on James Brown Avenue.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Dollar General.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Natchez Powersports.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kelly Outdoors.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Newman Road.

Disturbance on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North/DMV.

Traffic stop at Puckett Machinery Company/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Kaiser’s Mobil Mart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Tractor Supply Company.

Traffic stop at Village Square Apartments.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevron.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Traffic stop at Stine.

Traffic stop at Natchez Powersports.

Loose livestock on Iris Lane.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Johnny A Fonseca, 62, 103 Orange Street, Lockport, on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while possessing controlled substances, possession of schedule I and two counts of possession of schedule II.

Daniel Omiyewo, 33, 922, Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute and a P&P violation.

Terriwilla White, 22, 700 West Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charge of identity theft.

Arrests — Monday

David B. Farmer, 35, East Cottondale Drive, Vidalia, on parole violation.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on US84

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Disturbance on Shady Lane

Fire on great house street

Auto Accident on N Spruce Street

Loose horses on Young Blood Landing Road

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Reports — Monday

Auto accident on Rabb Road

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Auto accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on MLK Boulevard

Medical call on Dandridge Street

Attempted break in on Louisiana 571

Miscellaneous call on John R. Junkin

Theft on Roundtree Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Kindergarten Road

Miscellaneous call on Farrar Road

Disturbance on Texas Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Medical call on Tennessee Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Carter Street

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Reports — Sunday

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive

Disturbance on Stephens Road

Business burglary on US84

Unwanted person on Eleanor Street

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carolyn Circle

Missing person on Louisiana 569

Disturbance on Skipper Drive

Disturbance on airport road

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Leo Ivy Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Auto accident on Hayes Alley

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on Levee Addition

Medical call on Shady Acres circle

Reports — Saturday

Residential burglary on Louisiana 565

Fight on US84

Unauthorized use on Margaret Circle

Disturbance on National Guard Road

Medical call on Loop Road

Miscellaneous call on Concordia Park Drive

Miscellaneous call on Ferguson Road

Criminal trespass on Louisiana 129

Nuisance animals on Loop Road

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Miscellaneous call on Freeman Road

Auto accident at Clayton Post Office

Medical call on Dandridge Street

Disturbance on Rayborne

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Viking Street

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Reports — Friday

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 565

Welfare check on Belle Grove Circle

Fire on Concordia Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Disturbance on Smith Lane

Vandalism on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call on MLK Boulevard

Loud music on Abraham Road

Disturbance on Airport Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on music lane

Disturbance on Country Estates

Medical call on Orange Street

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Theft on Silver Street