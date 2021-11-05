School security, law enforcement investigating Wednesday bomb threat at Freshman Academy

NATCHEZ — School and law enforcement officials are investigating a bomb threat made to Natchez Freshman Academy earlier this week to identify who it came from.

Natchez Adams School District Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields said someone called the school on Lynda Lee Drive and made the threat at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were contacted and students were evacuated outside of the building while they canvased the building, Fields said.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Mississippi Highway Patrol came out to assist the police department with investigating the threat and nothing was found.

“Even if it’s a hoax, we take it seriously,” he said.

Fields said parents of students at Natchez Freshman Academy were notified and once the campus was cleared, students returned to class and continued learning for the day.

“We’re still working with local law enforcement to find the source,” he said Friday. “Law enforcement and our own security team were on site quickly, searched the building and kept tabs on it throughout the day. The last update we heard from law enforcement is that they’re very close to finding out who did it. This needs to stop happening because it disrupts instruction.”