St. Frederick shuts out Delta Charter in district clash

MONROE, La. — For the second week in a row, the Delta Charter School Storm could not get anything going offensively as it lost to the St. Frederick High School Warriors 43-0 Thursday night in an LHSAA District 2-1A game.

It was also the second consecutive week that Delta Charter went on the road and was shut out by a district opponent. On Friday, Oct. 29, the Storm was blanked by Cedar Creek School 57-0 in which it was held to just 159 yards of total offense.

“We didn’t play particularly well. Just turned the ball over too many times. And their defense is really good,” Storm head coach Blake Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we did enough to get a bye. We’ll see.”

St. Frederick took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter before erupting for 21 points in the second quarter to take a 29-0 lead into halftime. The Warriors added a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters.

Junior running back Michael Thompson Jr. had a big game for the Warriors, scoring four touchdowns.

“They ran the ball well. They’ve been running the ball all year, and (Thursday) night wasn’t any different,” Wheeler said.

Delta Charter, which entered this game at No. 8 in this week’s LHSAA Class 1A power ratings, fell to 6-4 overall and finished 4-4 in the district standings. St. Frederick, which is currently No. 17 in the Division IV power ratings, improved to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in district play.

While the Storm will be in the Class 1A Playoffs, how far they drop will determine whether they will host a playoff game or be on the road in the bi-district round. Wheeler said he feels like his team has done enough to be a host team in that opening round.

“Yes, I think we beat the teams we’re supposed to beat. That I thought we should have beat,” Wheeler said. “The schools that we lost to, we struggled against. I think our record is good enough to host a playoff game.”

The Warriors, on the other hand, may have done enough to leapfrog into the Division IV Playoffs as one of the top 16 teams when the final power ratings of the regular season come out.