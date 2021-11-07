Crime reports: Nov. 7, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Three false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on St. Charles Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Trespassing on Junkin Street.

False alarm on Meadowlane Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Watts Avenue.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street.

Hit and run on Washington Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Bomb threat on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Animal cruelty on Ridge Street.

False alarm on Junkin Street.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Spanky Allen Felter, 31, 100 A Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Billy Wayne Harried, 42, Homeless, New Orleans, La., on charge of grand larceny. Held on $25,000 bond.

Carlos Roricus Smith, 36, 2 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Christopher Dwayne Whittington, 33, 3640 South First Street, Jena, La., on charge of forgery. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Welfare concern/check on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Threats on Jason Court.

Traffic stop on Brentwood Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

Grand larceny on Canvas Back Court.

Two warrant/affidavit reports on State Street.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Civil matter on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment on State Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Artman Road.

False alarm on Kingston Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Walter Albright, 43, 1803 Wheeler Drive, Natchez, court sentenced to 32 hours community service, six months of jail-suspension, $1,457.50 court cost and fines for DWI 1st offense.

Nunley Walden, 67, 102 Walden Drive, Vidalia, court sentenced to 32 hours community service, six months of jail-suspension and $1,457.50 court cost and fines for DWI 1st offense and driving under suspension.

Shaun Perkins, 41, 225 Airport Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to $360 court costs and fine for disturbing the peace and fighting.

Randy E. Williams, 46, 303 Vogt Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to one day of jail time and credit for time served. $650 court costs and fine for possession of marijuana over 14 grams.

Dana M. Adams, 49, 167 Adams Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II with intent.

Leland P. Adams, 48, 167 Adams Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of firearm while in controlled substances.

Mitchell J. Wiley, 32, 944 Loop Road, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II.

Tavion Byrd, 23, 147 Margaret Drive, Clayton, court sentenced to 15 days default and a $350 fine for possession of marijuana over 14 grams.

Jadarius Jefferson, 505 Florida Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to $100 fine for possession of marijuana under 14 grams.

Meltin Keontay Cooke, 29, 318 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Greathouse Street

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Canal Street

Nuisance animals on Madison Street

Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane

Medical call on 7th Street

Vandalism on US84

Unwanted person on Louisiana 65

Miscellaneous call on DA Biglane Road

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue

Disturbance on Kennedy Drive

Medical call on Danny Drive

Medical call on 7th street

Medical call on US84

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Reports — Wednesday

Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Fire on Herbert Church Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Franklin Street

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on Loop Road

Miscellaneous call on Bateman Drive

Theft on US84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Auto accident on Upper Levee Road

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Disturbance call on River Manor

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 908

Auto accident on Louisiana 569

Auto Accident on Lester Thompson Road

Medical call on Airport Road