Silver alert issued for Kate Ogden Cole

JACKSON — Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland in Madison County Sunday. She is described as a white female who is 5-foot three-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Cole was last seen Sunday at about 1:13 p.m. traveling west on Interstate 20 near Clinton in Hinds County. It is believed she is driving a grey Toyota Camry with the license plate 1K37CL. According to the MBI, family members said she suffers from a medical condition which may impair her judgement.

If anyone has any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Cole, contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.