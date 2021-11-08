May 17, 1956 – Nov. 2, 2021

Howard Keith McGraw, 65, of Natchez, Mississippi, passed away November 2, 2021. He was born May 17, 1956, in Centreville, Mississippi. the son of the late Howard Phenton McGraw Jr. and Ernestine Wilkinson McGraw Lewis.

He attended Northeast Louisiana Vocational College and retired after forty-three years as an Electrical Engineer. He loved Nascar, and LSU and Mississippi State football. Keith was an avid hunter, and loved rock music, ZZ Top and Leonard Skynard.

He is survived by one son Jared Mark McGraw and girlfriend Cori Straight; three step-sons Michael Levite and wife Becca, Jeffery Levite and Jacob Levite; two grandchildren Kaitlyn Levite and Ethan Levite, and future grandson Miles Maverick McGraw; three step-grandchildren Kacye Porter Watson, Ryan Porter, and Emily Porter; one sister Sharon McGraw Littlefield and husband Blaine; one brother Richard Lewis and wife Monnisa; mother Ernestine Wilkinson McGraw Lewis; cousins Robert Harold “Bobby” Smith Jr., Judy Smith Matte, Greg Wilkinson and Pam Wilkinson McGraw, and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Howard Phenton McGraw, Jr. and step-father Lynwood Lewis.

Visitation is Monday, November 8, 2021, at Plymouth Primitive Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday at the church, officiated by Elder W.C. Hatten. Interment will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.