Natchez Cross Country season concludes at State Meet

CLINTON — Natchez High School’s cross country season concluded Monday at the MHSAA 5A state meet held at Choctaw Trails. Bulldog sophomore runner Jadarius Nelson was the fastest runner for the boy’s team. Additionally, he was Natchez’s only boy runner who qualified.

His final time was 21 minutes and 10.8 seconds as he placed 44th in the 5K run. Brookhaven High School won the boy’s state meet with 22 points. Saltillo and Neshoba County came in second and third.

Lady Bulldog runner Racheal Wesley finished 27th with a time of 24 minutes and 42.2 seconds. She was the fastest runner on the girl’s team in the 5K. Her teammates Zanti Isaac came in 39th with a time of 25 minutes and 50.7 seconds, Kaillisa White placed 84th with a time of 30 minutes and 49 seconds, Ariel Anderson placed 87th with a time of 31 minutes and 17.98 seconds, and Kaniyah Hunt placed 93rd with a time of 37 minutes and 29.3 seconds.

As a team, the Bulldogs came in 13th to beat Cleveland and Gautier. Saltillo took first place, Brookhaven and Lafayette High School finished second and third. Head coach Larry Wesley said he felt good about the results.

“They did very well. My whole team is in tenth grade,” Wesley said. “Everyone will be back next year, and I’m ready to see how they improve. I think for the indoor and outdoor season we are going to do very well. I think Racheal, Zanti and Jadarius will do well. We will have a good track team because most of the kids are coming back.”