William J. Tarver

Aug. 16, 1938 – Nov. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for William J. “Sonny” Tarver, 83, of Pearl, who died Friday, November 5, 2021, at Merit Health-Rankin will be 1 p.m. Tuesday November 9, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Southerland officiating.

Burial will follow at Jersey Settlers Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Tarver was born August 16, 1938 in Natchez, the son of Roy Howard Tarver and Mary Louise Mc Caleb Tarver.

Mr. Tarver was preceded in death by his parents; two brother, George Tarver and Benjamin Tarver; two sisters Betty Britt and Polly Scott.

Survivors include bothers, Daniel Tarver and wife Alice; sister-in-law, Gail Tarver; brother-in-law Bobby Scott; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Terry Britt, Carl Hardin, Mark Thompson, Cori Britt, Adrian Britt, and Christopher Merritt.

