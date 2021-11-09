Court Case Conclusions: Nov. 10, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Nov. 2)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 3:

Carlos Roricus Smith, 36, pleaded guilty to false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Jovanti Barnes, age N/A, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. Sentenced to 90 days with 60 days suspended. Nine days credit for time served. Banned from Frazier Elementary School. Fine set at $248.75.

Tuesday, Nov. 2:

Billy Wayne Harried Jr., 42, charged with grand larceny. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Caleb Ray Walton, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm reduced to misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

David Michael Donohue, 49, charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.