Courthouse Records: Nov. 10, 2021

Adams County

Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Civil suits:

Galaundra Myles v. Tyrone a/k/a Trone Lewis.

Guardianship of Margaret Ann Brown.

Divorces:

Dalton M. DeJean v. Ashley R. DeJean.

Marriage license applications:

Darrell Lorenzo Johnson, 41, Natchez to Sharon Lavone Patten, 46, Lorman.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Michael B. Ellard and Sandra V. Ellard to Jheri Dupre’ Freeman and Matthew Ryan Freeman, lot 22 Village Green I; land common corner to lots 16 and 17 Village Green I.

Jesse C. James Jr. to Patricia L. James-Brockington and Jucinta L. James, a 1.31 Acre Portion of lot 5 Arlie Place.

Estate of Thelma Hawkins to Alton Hall, lot 16 of Block “C” Belleview Subdivision or Addition.

Jheri Dupre’ Freeman and Matthew Ryan Freeman to Ronald Terrance Hall and Melanie Page Pintard Hall, lot 40 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

James W. Sutherland et al. to Jacob A. Martin, lot 111 Lake Montrose Subdivision.

John W. Middleton Jr. to JLH Property, LLC, a 1.68 acre portion of Somerset.

Johnny Green and Kody Powell to Alicia Thomas, lot 48 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Ty Tatum and Tammy S. Tatum to KAY Holdings, LLC, land commencing at the southwest corner of a 9.6 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Donald Robert Tyson et al. to Cody Buick Floyd and Meagan Alexander Floyd, land beginning at the southwest corner of lot 16 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Katherine Dianne McGaughey (now Guillory) to John Charles Peck and Marybeth Peck, five acres off of the South side of Tract No. 9 Ingleside Addition.

Mary Lois Kokesh to Andrew Peabody and Jean Peabody, lot 3 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Andrew L. Peabody and Jean H. Peabody to Joseph Brown and Marcy Brown, a 1.36 acre tract, Tract X, Portion of Oakland Plantation.

James B. Mims to Red Door, LLC, all of lot A and a portion of lot B of Monmouth.

Todd Iverstine to Natchez Getaway, LLC, land beginning at a point on the northerly side or line of Franklin Street.

Michelle Davis to Curtis McGilbra and Sheila McGilbra, lot 13 Bertha Martin Subdivision.

Marcus M. Dillon III and Ashley N. Dillon to Shawn Davis and Brandy Davis, lot 25 East Hedges Subdivision.

Cathy A. Bowers to David Bishop, lot 54, .50 Acre Portion of the Northern Part of lot 3 of the Division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Mortgages:

Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Jheri Dupre’ Freeman and Matthew Ryan Freeman to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 22 Village Green I; land common corner to lots 16 and 17 Village Green I.

Melanie Page Pintard Hall and Ronald Terrance Hall to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 40 of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Irvin Kent Blanton and Joan Blanton to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation d/b/a goodmortgage.com, lot 22 of The Anchorage, Second Development.

Didar Singh Khinda to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 35 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Christopher Paul Haines to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 6, Block No. 4 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Lee Hardy Hoggatt and Jessica Jean Hoggatt to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 7 Fatherland’s Addition No. 1.

JLH Property, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 1.68 acre portion of Somerset.

Alicia A. Thomas to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 48 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Cody Buick Floyd and Meagan Alexander Floyd to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land beginning at the southwest corner of lot 16 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Larry D. Hutchins to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a portion of lot 1 of the division of Springfield Plantation.

SETA Natchez, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land from the southeasterly corner of an 11.8 acre portion of L’langollan and Windsor.

John Charles Peck and Marybeth Peck to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, five acres off of the South side of Tract No. 9 Ingleside Addition.

Andrew Davis to Georgia Davis McQuarters and Alvin Ray McQuarters Sr., the west one-half (1/2) of lot 7 and all of lot 8 Clifton Heights Addition.

Sheila McGilbra and Curtis McGilbra to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 13 Bertha Martin Subdivision.

Shawn Davis and Brandy Davis to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 25 East Hedges Subdivision.

David Bishop to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 54, .50 Acre Portion of the Northern Part of lot 3 of the Division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Nov. 4

Civil cases:

Joann Harmon v. Brittany Anders.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Darnesha Stancel.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brenda Shaw.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Larry Hall.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Ashli White.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Nikki Owens.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Katherine Richards.

Midland Credit v. Taylor A. Rice.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. John Young.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Paul Anthony Johnson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Delace Washington.

Holiday Apartments v. Lavanda Williams.

Marybeth Peck v. David Trim.

Rickey Marshall v. Leslie Robinson.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Civil suits:

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Adriana Jackson.

Tabrian Jefferson v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Tabrian Jefferson v. Guilford Hamilton.

Tabrian Jefferson v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Succession of Coumbus B. Mason Jr.

Devinne Cain v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Devinne Cain v. Entergy Louisiana, LLC.

Devinne Cain v. Sharon O’Neil.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Pauline Matthews A/K/A Pauline J. Matthews.

Edward Nelson Parker v. Vonnie White.

Edward Nelson Parker v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

To’Morr Parker v. Marcellous Moses II.

Divorces:

Alexis Nicole Stevens Baxter v. Bradley Thomas Baxter.

Marriage license applications:

Devante Oscar Scott, 28, Ferriday to Shaneiqua Renee Ceasor, 27, Ferriday.

Michael Jenkins, 65, Ferriday to Paulette Fields, 61, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Deed transactions:

Jamie L. Wellborn and Sherry Wellborn to Daniel Tillman and Stephanie Williams Tillman, lots 1 and 2, Block No. 41 Bingham Addition.

Shelby Glynn Carlton and Sally Marie Duncan Carlton to Roselind Patricia Cupstid and Jimmy Dale Floyd Sr., lot 7, 1.57 acres, Whitehall Plantation.

Ashley Hatten Evans and Ryan Paul Evans to Jason Paul Folse and Shannon Ernest, lot 41, South Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites, Second Development.

Tyler Moore, Haley Moore, and Elon Hunter Bradford to Adair Land Management, LLC, 3.25 acre tract of lot 9 Cottondale Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Daniel Tillman and Stephanie Williams Tillman to Delta Bank, lots 1 and 2, Block No. 41 Bingham Addition.

TESEP, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 1 and 2 Nichols Taconey Subdivision.

Lee H. Hoggatt and Jessica J. Hoggatt to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 1 and 9 Deer Park Hunting & Fishing Camp Sites.

Marvin D. Warner Jr. and Tileesha D. Warner to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 4 Georgetowne Subdivision, Second Development.